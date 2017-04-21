Student senate candidates, 2017-2018

Presidential candidates Billy Fredericks (left) and Andrew Oppong (right).

Name: Andrew Oppong

Position running for: President

Class level (Fall 2017): Senior

Major(s): Political science and philosophy

One thing you love about Calvin: I love the student-faculty relationships here at Calvin. We have professors who are not only invested in your academic well-being, but your entire well-being. I love the intentionality they put towards their work. Some of the best experiences I have had here at Calvin is because of professors who took an interest in me and mentored me.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: I believe Calvin can do more to expand its web of intentionality. Though it seeks to do that in many ways, I think that sometimes it fails to do that in certain key areas of student life and it sometimes leaves students wondering if this place is a right fit for them.

How can student senate help improve this: Senate can be very key in expanding this web of intentionality. It can do this if it builds strong relationships with students and ascertains the peculiar needs of students. When this happens, senate will be better equipped to communicate the needs of students to help improve the intentionality in student affairs and help students feel a sense of belonging.

Anything else you want students to know: I want students to know that as students, we have a powerful voice and if harnessed in the right way, we can do so much. It is time for students to reclaim their legitimacy here at Calvin and I believe if given the opportunity to serve as president, I can lead us in that direction.

Name: Billy Fredericks

Position running for: Student Body President

Class level (Fall 2017): Senior

Major(s): International Relations and Business

One thing you love about Calvin: I love the people of Calvin. I’ve thrived at Calvin through my friendships with fellow students and amazing faculty. Each person is unique and our cultural differences should be celebrated, and I love that potential to celebrate our diversity here at Calvin.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: While in many areas I think diversity is celebrated here at Calvin, we have a lot more work to do as a school. We need better representation of minorities in our faculty, and this is something we really need to strive for as a Calvin community. This will help incoming minority students have a better sense of belonging—something I believe every Calvin student should have.

How can student senate help improve this? Student senate needs to facilitate the structuring of task forces to begin to evaluate these policies. It’s not something that can be done quickly, and has been started in this administration but needs to be continued with the next administration. As someone currently in senate who has worked on this project, I think it should be something we continue to push for with the administration and the student body.

Anything else you want students to know about you? Currently I serve as the Vice President of Administration on student senate, and we have started some great new initiatives this year. Going into next year, I think that for these policies to continue to be built, our Student Body President should have experience with this year’s administration, and that’s why I think you should vote for me.

Name: Hallie Litt

Position running for: Vice President

Class level (Fall 2017): Senior

Major(s): Integrated Science, Early Childhood & Elementary Education

One thing you love about Calvin: I love the Calvin community and its willingness to work together.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: I personally am interested in the efficiency of campus. I worked on a project while on senate sophomore year dealing with electricity efficiency, and I see potential in making a difference in the community through bringing attention to this subject.

How can student senate help improve this? Continually work on the E-monitor project, as well as building relationships with students interested in the topic and getting those students connected with faculty who want to see changes as well.

Anything else you want students to know about you? I believe senate is an organization for students, and to me that means including students in our projects throughout the year. I hope to make the capabilities of the organization better known.

Name: Laura Harjanto

Position running for: Vice President

Class level (Fall 2017): Sophomore

Major(s): Political Science

One thing you love about Calvin: The squirrels.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: Engaging the student body in decision making processes on campus.

How can student senate help improve this? We can form better relationships with our peers and thus increase the input of student voice into decisions and the output of information to the student body.

Anything else you want students to know about you? I’m currently on student senate and one of the projects I’m most proud of is the Commuter Corner.

Name: Matt Seafield

Position running for: Vice President

Class level (Fall 2017): Senior

Major(s): Political Science and History; Business minor (pre-law specialization)

One thing you love about Calvin: I love that Calvin provides a challenging academic environment in which faith is encouraged and students are pushed to engage in civil discourse in a respectful manner.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: To have more minority representation within the faculty and particularly amongst the professors.

How can student senate help improve this? To push forward initiatives of diversity and inclusion through meaningful interaction with the administration.

Anything else you want students to know about you? I am an individual who is very passionate about what I believe in. I believe that it is essential for student representation to occur within the administration. As Vice President, I will assure that the student body is effectively represented.

Name: Colin Rweyemamu

Position running for: Senator

Class level (Fall 2017): Junior

Major(s): Psychology and Business w/ HR Concentration

One thing you love about Calvin: I love the community in Calvin! In my two years here, I felt a sense of belonging which I feel every student needs to succeed

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: Calvin can improve on making sure no student feels left out. Even though Calvin’s community is great, there is still a lot of people who do not feel like they belong here and I feel Calvin needs to improve on that!

How can student senate help improve this? Student senate can help improve this by listening to what the students want and not ignoring the people who they can easily ignore. The senate should make sure that every student’s voice is heard!

Anything else you want students to know about you? I am an open person who loves talking so don’t feel shy when you see me. Hit me up with them questions!

Name: Tobechukwu Ndika [Tobe]

Position running for: Senator

Class level (Fall 2017): Sophomore

Major(s): Biology/pre medicine.

One thing you love about Calvin: The opportunities and professors.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: The relationships between the international and non-international communities.

How can student senate help improve this? By restructuring the orientation program.

Anything else you want students to know about you? I’m very friendly and approachable. I never procrastinate and always get the job done.

Name: Arie Williams

Position running for: Senator

Major(s): Computer Science

Class level (Fall 2017): Junior

One thing you love about Calvin: The great atmosphere and friends I’ve made

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: I seek to be able to represent 30% of Calvin’s majors but we don’t have any representation in student government. I also strive to make tech majors and the rest of campus more integrated and bring people from different majors and different cultural backgrounds together.

How can student senate help improve this? I think creating events, outreaches and other social events are a good way to bring people together.

Anything else you want students to know about you? As a female in CS, I understand what it’s like to be a minority not only racially but culturally as well, and I strive to help others understand that there is a place for you everywhere you go if you would only look for it.

Name: Michael Verdi

Position running for: Senator

Major(s): International relations/strategic comm.

Class level (Fall 2017): Senior

Loves about Calvin: People stepping out of comfort zones.

Name: Toussaint Cruise

Position running for: Senator

Major(s): Computer Science

Class level (Fall 2017): Junior

One thing you love about Calvin: I love the relaxed atmosphere of the campus and community.

One thing you want to improve about Calvin: I’d like to see our community relationships broaden and become more inclusive.

How can student senate help improve this? As a student senator I will be able to sponsor and host programs/initiatives that would encourage building broader networks of relationships.

Anything else you want students to know about you? I’d like students to know that I enjoy talking to people and hearing about their lives whether or not it pertains specifically to what I can do for them as a senator. Also that I am excited to represent each student on this campus.

Name: Jonnelle Carr

Position Running for: Senator

Class Level: Sophomore

Name: Kieran Valk

Position Running for: Senator

Class Level: Sophomore

Name: Kennedy Genzink

Position Running for: Senator

Major(s): Business

Class Level: Sophomore

Loves about Calvin: The people!