Knights of Calvin: Rachel Borden

Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

Year : Sophomore

Sport : Softball

Major: Nursing

Introduction

Borden is a Calvin Knight from Edwardsburg, Michigan. Softball has always been a major part of her life. When she was younger, he brother and father would play baseball with her in the backyard. And growing up, she and her best friend would both play softball together. In all, Borden has been playing softball for about 15 years.

What do you like about softball?

“I like the fact that it’s a team sport. You can’t really score runs or be successful in making a play without the other people on the field with you. [In addition,] it’s a sport that requires you to think a lot and make really quick decisions so I like the challenge of that aspect.”

What has softball taught you?

“I believe softball has really taught me to be mentally tough and be able to function under pressure. There are times when it requires you to be fast-paced. if you’re the one that’s making the play, it almost has to be instinct. The ball is coming to you really fast and you can’t think through; it just has to happen. But there are also moments in the field when the ball hasn’t been thrown to you in like 2 innings. So you always have to always be on your toes even if it isn’t likely to come to you. And this is a big part of building mental stamina because you have to always be focused on the game.”

Borden also stressed the importance of learning how to work as a team and being able to rely on others. “[In] softball, there are a lot of times when you’re going to fail. And I think that knowing that there are 8 other girls on the field that are going to have your back and pick you up is very uplifting.” This has not only applied on the field but also off the field when balancing her tough nursing track on top of her duties as an athlete. “There are upperclassmen who have gone through the same things as I have and have had to balance being a student-athelete. And [just] knowing that they have lived through it and been successful gives me hope that I can do it as well.”

“Sports in general can teach you a lot about working hard and both are outlets in which you can pursue your passions and glorify God.”