Apology

Chimes regrets to inform our readers that several articles published in our Science and Technology section this academic year have failed to provide proper attribution to sources.

Chimes values honest journalism, and we apologize for this lapse in ethics. Our readers, our staff and our community deserve better, and we hope to learn from this mistake and become a better, more trustworthy news source.

All the offending articles have been removed from our website, and they will also be removed from the print archives in Hekman Library and the Chimes office.

We are instituting new training for our staff members on how to identify problems of attribution in articles to prevent this from happening again. In addition, writers will now submit their sources to us along with their articles so we can check for misattribution.