A worthy cause

Photo courtesy Helping Children With Hair Loss.

Hello, brothers and sisters at the Knollcrest campus. We here at Handlon wish to offer you the opportunity to join us in an endeavor that may only be possible at this point your life. Recently, a couple of our brothers, Rene Rodriguez and Tony Kerr, began a campaign to convince as many of the men as they could at Calvin’s Prison Initiative (CPI) to grow their hair out for a local nonprofit called Children With Hair Loss (CWHL). A number of things could cause permanent hair loss: alopecia areata (an autoimmune disorder), ectodermal dysplasia, burns and radiation treatment to the brain stem to fight cancer, to name a few. CWHL gives free wigs to all children under the age of 21 with medically-related hair loss — not just permanent hair loss conditions.

Many of the brothers here at CPI have never had long hair, and the idea of letting our hair grow was uncomfortable. Rene and Tony, using their superior rhetorical skills, have convinced 12 others to donate to this worthy cause. We invite you to join us in this adventure. College is one of the few times in life when long hair is permissible, so why not grow it for some unfortunate child? If you are interested, stop by the CPI office on campus (Hekman Library 322) and make yourself accountable. This is a chance for us all to build solidarity and community in a way that will benefit some of the Lord’s most precious creations.

Here is the mission statement found on the CWHL website:

“It is our mission to empower these children to become whole again by making hair replacement available … improving their outlook and empowering them with a degree of self-confidence that will allow them to face the world with renewed self-esteem.”

Let’s come together to give these children their self-esteem back. Children With Hair Loss requires a minimum of 8″ and prefers non-chemically treated hair, but all hair in good condition, even gray hair, is accepted. A little hair is an easy gift to make. Join us in our effort to make the world a little better, one inch at a time.