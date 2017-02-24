Student org spotlight: Snowsports

Photo courtesy Tyler Nelson.

Calvin Snowsports is a group of students who are passionate about snow sports and want to share that passion with other members of the college community. It is committed to playing in God’s creation and building Christian community through the development of our recreational and relational skills. This is Calvin Snowsports’ mission statement. Although it is an official club, it’s really a group of students who love snow and want to share their passions with as many people as possible. Although Calvin Snowsports loves anything to do with winter, its official sports are downhill skiing, cross-country skiing and snowboarding.

Calvin Snowsports started three years ago, almost exclusively as a ski club. However, it’s expanded over the years and most recently added a cross country skiing option. During its events, it offers free ski and snowboard lessons so that students of any skill level can learn. On top of lessons for beginners, most organization members are expert skiers who can offer advice on anything from improving form or finally stomping that 360. From learning how to ski or improving style, Calvin Snowsports prides itself as a place to grow.

Calvin Snowsports takes frequent Friday trips to Canonsburg Ski Resort. Canonsburg is a relatively small resort that is great for beginners. Every Friday, a free shuttle that leaves at 4 p.m. from Knollcrest circle. If you’ve never skied and need help, a member of the Snowsports club will walk you through the processes of getting a ticket ($11), rentals ($15) and learning the basics of skiing.

There are two weekend trips left this year. One to Shanty Creek and one to Caberfae Peaks. The trips cost about the same and are both full of fun.

If you have any questions, or want to get involved, make sure to like the Facebook page “Calvin Snowsports.” The club is excited to finish out the season strong, and can’t wait to see you all on its trips!