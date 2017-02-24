International student’s perspective on Trump’s travel ban

Photo courtesy Purun Yeo.

Within the first two weeks of his inauguration, President Donald Trump issued an executive order which, among other things, banned the travel of nationals from seven different countries that were deemed unsafe. Currently, this executive order has been suspended by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. Trump has been adamant on his position, and has appealed this action by the judge, but the judge has refused to reinstate the ban.

As a South Korean citizen, Trump’s travel ban has not affected me directly. However, I see this move as a symbolic move by Trump to show that as president, he will wield his executive power as he sees fit. The problem is, Trump’s perspective on many issues are flawed.

The countries which were on the ban list are as follows: Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Trump has titled his executive order, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States.” According to an article by the New York Times, there have been no terrorists from the nations listed on the ban since the 9/11 attacks, which happened in 2001.

Is Trump’s argument, then, based on solid evidence? I think the conclusion of the NYT article sums it up correctly: “the president’s order appears to address not a rational calculation of risks but the visceral fears that terrorists set out to inflame.” I wholeheartedly agree that a government should do what it must to protect its citizens. However, the direction in which President Trump has taken is clearly not the right approach.

I am not afraid – giving into fear is always the worst choice possible. However, I am on guard, wary of recent developments.

“But, Purun, you’re not from one of the seven countries, why are you being so sensitive?” I have already heard this question after I have said that I was cautious. President Trump’s actions, though significant in and of itself, show that the tendency of America as a country has shifted towards xenophobia. Who would have guessed that America, the country of dreams, the country of immigrants, would one day shun other immigrants and refugees?

Contrary to the actions and rhetoric of President Trump, Calvin College has taken steps to reassure its international students here. When I went and spoke with the immigration counselor here at Calvin, I was able to get detailed, accurate information of what was happening and how it would or would not affect me. In addition, in an email sent out by President Le Roy to the whole college, he wrote that Calvin would stand by its international students, although none were directly affected by this executive order.

Although I am a little concerned, I am grateful that I am at an institution that cares deeply about its students. I hope that as time progresses, the extreme polarity between liberals and conservatives no longer exist, and that people can see others as human beings first.