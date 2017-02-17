“Lego Batman” builds humor and heart

Will Arnet reprised his role as Lego Batman after lending his voice in the popular "Lego Movie." Photo courtesy Den of Geek.

It’s Christmas morning. You rush down the stairs and wake the entire family. Eventually, present-opening time arrives, and you finally unwrap the box with your name on it. Inside, you find not only thousands of colorful bricks, but hours of creativity and fun.

This moment is a memorable one not only for me, but for many others who likewise grew up building LEGO. The classic construction toy first made its way to theaters in 2014’s “The LEGO Movie,” which combined stellar writing, a strong voice cast and a unique animation style reminiscent of stop-motion, constructing a critically-acclaimed masterpiece in the process. Notable among its characters was Will Arnett’s Batman, a gloomy yet self-aggrandizing hero who, ironically, ended up filling the role of sidekick.

Following the first movie’s success, however, this plastic Bruce Wayne finally emerges as the star of his own film — and my, is it a treat. Just like its predecessor, “The LEGO Batman Movie” manages to nail its lighthearted tone, setting the stage for a pleasant blend of action, humor and heart.

The story is relatively simple: after being thwarted by Batman (Arnett) yet again, the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) hatches a plan to team up with some of the baddest villains in pop-culture history — including Voldemort, King Kong and Godzilla. It’s up to Batman, his adopted son Dick “Robin” Grayson (Michael Cera), his butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) and Gotham’s new commissioner Barbara Gordon (Rosario Dawson) to team up and take down the gang of evildoers.

There are numerous moments of hilarity along the way, including plentiful references to previous Batman movies from the 1960s to the present. Ultimately, it’s really the type of humor that’s better experienced than described, especially since the combination of the animation and the cast’s performances is so frequently the source of laughter. Just like its predecessor, this film packs a self-awareness that will charm even the most brooding of black-clad heroes.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a LEGO movie if they didn’t reference the medium itself. Quirky little moments, like characters building vehicles on the spot or attaching to each other to reach their goal, remind the viewer that this is a movie about LEGO and the rules are different from our world. With each brick so wonderfully animated, these details help the movie recreate the feel of childhood playtime.

Beneath the bricks and banter, however, is a film about family. Batman’s hard exterior is a shelter to his fear of loss, and although his antics of escaping attachment are played for laughs, they also reflect a growing level of emotionality as the film progresses. Between Robin’s desire to find a home and Batman’s increasing sense of loneliness, these characters become likeable — making every joke between them that much more meaningful. The climax delivers a powerful image of unity, one poignantly fitting given these modern divisive days. In a world of increasing individualism, “The LEGO Batman Movie” reminds us that good relationships not only make us stronger — they make life worth living.