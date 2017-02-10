Knights of Calvin: Dani Rae Wascher

Photo by Rachel Kim

Name : Dani Rae Wascher

Year : Sophomore

Sport : Volleyball

Major : Strategic Communication

Dani Rae Wascher is from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is an outside hitter/defense specialist for Calvin’s volleyball team. Wascher was introduced to volleyball by her 6th grade PE teacher and soon after joined an all-year travelling club team. While Dani has previously participated in soccer and track, she has been focusing on volleyball for the past nine years.

What motivates you?

“Personally what motivates me is knowing that each day I can strive to become a better version of myself and hopefully grow into the kind of person I want to be.”

Whether it is through pursuing academics or pushing herself on the volleyball court, Dani strives to do the best she possibly can. By staying humble, Dani is able to point out specific areas in which she can improve and works to better herself in all areas of her life.

“I think that being a part of a team sports helps you to hold teammates accountable and to grow as a player, but more importantly as a person. I am motivated to be a better version of myself… and to know that I am constantly growing is something that keeps me motivated.”

Do you have a favorite Non-Calvin sports team?

“My favorite sports team (outside of Calvin’s team) would have to be the LA Kings. Darryl Sutter (the coach) makes the best facial expressions, and my favorite player, Jonathan Quick (goalie), is also on the team! Go Kings Go!”