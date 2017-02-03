January Series emphasizes storytelling

Mark Charles speaking during his January Series titled "Race, Trauma, and the Doctrine of Discovery." Photo by Mary Taber

The power of a story is a great one. It draws us in and challenges us to not remain closed off, but rather allows us to open ourselves up and engage the storyteller. A story beckons us to find the interrelationship between us.

One of the January Series’ Speakers, was Doris Kearns Goodwin, whose job was to tell the stories of our great presidents and leaders throughout history. In her telling of Abraham Lincoln, she mentioned the fact that even our leaders call us to listen to stories, as Honest Abe during recess would go out onto the stump in the schoolyard to tell stories to his gathered peers.

Storytelling guided this year’s series as a key theme for many of the speakers. Matthew Desmond, the author of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, used his telling of stories to bring awareness to the issues of the poor rental housing market. Interweaving stories with facts, he helped to tell the audience the importance of this issue through the telling of stories of those affected, paired with actual facts and data about the rental housing market. It was a perfect blend of head and heart.

When we look back to the other speakers, we find the theme of stories playing central roles in bringing awareness to current issues affecting our world.

Eugene Cho, pastor of Quest Church, told of his past failures and how God used him to fight poverty and to actually change the world.

Festival goers enjoyed hearing the powerful story of the friendship of Justin Skeesuck and Patrick Gray, who hiked the Camino de Santiago, with Patrick pushing Justin in his wheelchair.

Jeremy Courtney told us stories of Preemptive Love, the action of loving even when bullets and bombs are flying and falling around him.

We heard from N.T. Wright about the importance of the Cross and Jesus’ death and the call for royal revolution.

Perhaps the most potent story was told by Mark Charles. Charles talked on the Doctrine of Discovery, and the issues of systematic racism not only in our governments and businesses, but particularly the Church itself. To help the reconciliation of the Church and those harmed by racism, Charles called for a common memory, a shared story that can act as a measure with which the church can determine its’ shortcomings and learn to overcome.

Interwoven throughout the January Series was the call to listen to the stories of others and ourselves. The search for a common story is the beginning of justice. We must tell our stories and listen to others to live into the grand story of Christ’s redemption.