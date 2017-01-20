Loving thy neighbor

Photo from Wikimedia Commons

I have been a student at this wonderful academic institution that is Calvin College for almost five years, and I have enjoyed my time here very much. Despite that, however, I think we can all agree the last year or so has been a brutal one for all of us. Never in my life have I seen us all so divided as a people, as a country and as a nation. I have seen former friends of mine despise me left and right because of differing political allegiances in the past year’s election cycle or because of a worldview that I do not share or agree with. I have seen usually calm and collected people get zealous and spiteful towards those who disagreed with them, branding their opponents names that they frankly do not deserve. Words like racist, fascist, misogynist, sexist etc. used to be words that were only spoken if the charges were serious enough, now they are used like candy — using them on others in an attempt to silence or suppress their voice under threat of stigma and/or social humiliation. I know this is the case not only because it has happened to dear friends of mine but because it has happened to me, as well as all across the U.S. These harsh words have lost their meaning and weight. I think part of this is due to the fact that the last several generations (mine included) have been raised with the notion that we are right, we know what’s best and it’s us against the world. We have a vision of what the world is or should be, and by God, we will protest, become activists and raise our voice to those who refuse to yield! To be fair, I don’t think this is a bad thing. In the 1960s, this was the same attitude that created the counter-cultural movement which broke the chains of more authoritative norms, demanded more transparency from the government, and created a desire to spread a vision of peace, equality and love across the U.S. and the world. What would they say if they saw how much vitriol, bitterness and anger both sides of the political spectrum in the U.S. have expressed over the past few months? What would Martin Luther King Jr., a man of peace who emphasized tolerance, love and civility, say about the violence and riots that have erupted over the past few months?

As a Christian, I believe that in order to spread the word of God effectively across the world, tolerance, compassion, civility and understanding have to be in place. If any one of those are lacking, the word of God will never reach the ears of those who either reject him or have not heard of him. I believe in spreading his word through civil discourse and discussion in the open marketplace of ideas. Calling people names, acting out of spite towards our brothers and sisters both in Christ and of the world will not contribute to the spreading of God’s word but will in fact recede its influence. You all may have fears about what happened last year, bitterness, maybe even anger. But I ask you all as a fellow Calvin student, Christian and American, in the name of God, forgive. Forgive your enemies, forgive your friends and forgive yourself. Engage with your brothers and sisters in thoughtful dialogue and discourse and learn from one another. It is the sharing of opinions and ideas that make us all grow as we are as diverse and different in hearts and minds like every flake of snow. “Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification” (Rom. 14:19).