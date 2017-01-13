Swimming and diving teams defeat Hope

Anna Serino; Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Inofrmation

The 16th-ranked women’s and 22nd-ranked men’s swimming and diving teams took on Hope College this past Saturday, and both squads left the pool with victories.

The 4-2 men’s team won 163-125 and the 4-3 women’s team won 150-146. Both teams are undefeated in conference with three wins each.

The men’s team went into winter break with some steam after placing third in the Calvin Winter Invite. Last Saturday’s performance harkened back to similar conference victories over Olivet College in October and Alma College in November.

The quartet of sophomore Ben Holstege, senior Eli Holstege, sophomore Jared Britton and junior Max DeYoung started off with a 1:35:22 first place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Calvin placed in second, fourth and fifth in the event as well.

Junior Tanner Vincent, first-year student Tim Randall, senior Brett Stoughton, Ben Holstege, Eli Holstege, DeYoung and Britton all won individual swimming events. There were also several second and third place finishes by the Knights in individual events. Michael Moentmann finished in second place in the three meter for diving.

“I am really proud of the team,” said head coach Dan Gelderloos.

Schools which share a rivalry like Calvin and Hope never shy away from competition with each other.

“The men took control early and were able to put together some confident swims in a great rivalry, something we never underestimate. We talked about celebrating courageous performances at the beginning of the meet,” said Gelderloos.

There were multiple “courageous” performances from the men’s team, which is a good indication that they were prepared after coming out after a long break from competing. The same can be said for the women’s team, who came from behind to steal a victory from Hope.

Before everything came down to the wire, Calvin was aided by solid swimming performances from junior Abby Van Harn in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle and from sophomore Anna Serino in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle. Serino was named the MIAA Swimmer of the Week for her efforts.

Junior Sarah Bradley dominated in the diving events, winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter board. The turning point in the women’s competition was the penultimate event in which Hope went ahead by nine points.

In the final event, the 400-yard relay, Calvin finished in first and second place to capture the win.

“The ladies were given some great opportunities to do that, starting with winning the first relay, to Anna Serino winning some clutch races and the last relay, pulling together to go one-two in the last relay. I was proud to watch them work together as a team,” said Gelderloos.

Both teams will get the opportunity to return to the pool this Saturday at home against Albion at 1 p.m.