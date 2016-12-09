Letter to the Editor

Photo courtesy Flickr user Benjamin Esham

I want to be tender and mild here because it’s Christmastime, but I was troubled by your so-called “ultimate 2016 Christmas music playlist.” It featured a perfectly passable list of Christmas songs (perhaps the author had her mother or cat pick them out), but I don’t think the editors of a “news” publication should so cavalierly hand out a label like “ultimate.”

The ultimate Christmas playlist features no recordings released between 1961 and 2005? No Nat “King” Cole or Johnny Mathis? No Darlene Love or Mariah Carey? Your oversights are tantamount to declaring war on Christmas music.

Fortunately, I am too busy making merry to list the many overlooked songs which are, in fact, essential to a truly ultimate Christmas playlist.

You at Chimes may not take Christmas music seriously, but as the executive producer of a beloved Christmas music podcast, I don’t have that luxury.

John “Moose” Williamson, ‘07